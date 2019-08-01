Unnao-rape survivor, her lawyer stable, say doctors

Lucknow: The condition of the Unnao-rape survivor and her lawyer is stable, doctors of King George Medical University here said on Thursday.

Medical university authorities, however, said they had no information whether the victim was being airlifted to Delhi or anywhere outside the state.

In-charge of KGMU’s Trauma Centre Dr Sandeep Tiwari told PTI, “The rape survivor’s condition is stable, but still she is on ventilator support.”

A CT scan was conducted on the rape survivor, but there was no sign of any head injury. A team of doctors are monitoring her round-the-clock, authorities said.

Tiwari said, “The injured advocate was removed from the ventilator for some time yesterday and on Thursday. During this period, his condition was stable. He was later put on the ventilator again.”

When asked, if there was any plan to shift the victim outside the state for treatment, Tiwari said he had no information.

On Sunday, the car in which the Unnao rape survivor, her family and lawyer were travelling was hit by a truck in Rae Bareli, killing her two aunts and leaving her and the advocate critically injured.

The CBI, which has taken over the investigation into Sunday’s road accident, booked 10 people for murder, including BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who is already in jail, charged with the rape of the Unnao woman when she was a minor in 2017.

The UP police on Monday filed a murder case against Sengar and nine others after the rape survivor’s family filed a complaint alleging conspiracy behind the accident.

With opposition accusing the BJP of shielding its lawmaker, the ruling party expelled Sengar Thursday, BJP sources said.

Amid uproar over the accident case, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday said the question on the minds of all women and girls in Uttar Pradesh is whether voices against a resourceful person, who has done wrong, will be heard.

Her remarks come after a girl student in Barabanki on Wednesday asked a senior police officer if she would face the same fate as the Unnao rape victim.

In a tweet in Hindi, Priyanka Gandhi said, “If some resourceful person does anything wrong then will our voices against him be heard’. This is the question posed to the Uttar Pradesh government by a girl student from Barabanki at a girls awareness rally”.

“This question is on the minds of all girls and women in UP. BJP must answer,” she said.

Three security personnel tasked with protecting the rape survivor were suspended on Thursday on charges of dereliction of duty following the road accident, police said.

The suspended police personnel are Sudesh Kumar, and women constables Sunita Devi and Ruby Patel, said Superintendent of Police, Unnao, M P Verma.

Ajendra Awasthi, another advocate for the woman, said he has been provided with adequate security by the district administration after he requested for it.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

