Selection Grade of the J&K Administrative Service to 64 Officers

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved release of Selection Grade (Rs.15,600-39,100 + GP RS.7600- pre revised) in favour of 64 officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service. 24 officers have been sanctioned Selection Grade with effect from 01.01.2017, 5 officers w.e.f. 01.01.2018 and 35 officers w.e.f. 01.01.2019. The officers sanctioned Selection Grade w.e.f 01.01.2017 are Bashir Ahmad Lone, Rishpal Singh, Vikas Gupta, Pankaj Raj Katoch, Tassaduq Hussain Mir, Narinder Khajuria, Tilak Raj Sharma, Ashok Kumar Sharma, Khalid Majeed, Charandeep Singh, Kanta Devi, Vishesh Paul Mahajan, Rajinder Kumar Sharma, Puneet Sharma, Shabir Hussain Bhat, Altaf Ahmad Khan, Haris Ahmad Handoo, Kapil Sharma, Syed Qamar Sajad, Abid Hussain, Pankaj Kumar Sharma and Suraj Parkash Rukwal.

The officers sanctioned Selection Grade w.e.f 01.01.2018 are Pawan Kumar, Mohammad Farooq Dar, Akramulla Tak, Bharat Singh and Abdul Satar.

The officers sanctioned Selection Grade w.e.f 01.01.2019 are Jyoti Rani Slathia, Sham Lal, Krishan Lal, Babu Ram, Dr. Raj Kumar Thapa, Abdul Aziz Sheikh, Manzoor Hussain, Naresh Kumar, Trishala Kumari, Kunzes Angmo, Pran Singh, Rakesh Kumar, Khurshid Ahmad Shah, Zahida Bano, Zahoor Ahmad Mir, Kuldeep Krishan Sidha, Rajesh Sharma, Ashish Kumar Gupta, Rakesh Magotra, Anu Behl, Amarjeet Singh, Ankur Mahajan, Pankaj Gupta, Ulfat Jabeen, Shagun Sharma, Gulzar Ahmad Bhat, Ghulam Hassan Sheikh, Namrita Dogra, Dr. Nasir Ahmad Lone, Anju Gupta, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, Showkat Ahmad Rather, Ashiq Hussain Lily, Dr. Nargis Suraiya and Naseer Ahmad Wani.

In a separate decision, SAC has approved release of grade of the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service in favour of Mushtaq Ahmad Beigh notionally w.e.f. 25.06.2008 to 28.02.2018 and regularly w.e.f. 01.03.2018 to 31.03.2019 i.e. the date of his retirement and in respect of Mir Munawar notionally w.e.f. 01.01.2015 to 28.02.2019 and regularly w.e.f. 01.03.2019 to 31.03.2019 i.e. the date of his retirement.

SAC also approved appointment of four officers of the Jammu and Kashmir Rural Development (Gazetted) Service, namely, Nazir Ahmad Lone (notionally w.e.f 25.09.2008), Bashir Ahmad Hajam (notionally w.e.f 01.01.2013), Fayaz Ahmad Bhat (notionally w.e.f. 01.01.2013) and Hakeem Tanveer Ahmad (notionally w.e.f. 01.01.2015) to the Time Scale of the Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service i.e. from the date their juniors have been appointed and regularly from a prospective date.

