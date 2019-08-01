Ration Money Allowance for non-gazetted Police personnel enhanced

SRINAGAR: The government has also accorded sanction to the enhancement of Ration Money Allowance in favor of non-gazetted Police personnel from the existing Rs 2000 to Rs 2500 per month with effect from August 1, 2019.

The decision will benefit around 83,000 Police personnel from follower to Inspector and give them financial relief and help them improve their living conditions.

The increase in the Ration Money Allowance will boost the morale of the Jawans and motivate them for better performance in challenging circumstances. It will also bring JK Police personnel closer to the amount which Central Forces get, with whom they often live and work together.

