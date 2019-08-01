PM Modi, not BJP, will decide on 35A: Ram Madhav

‘Mehbooba trying to stay relevant in politics, time to get rid of family rule in J&K’

Srinagar: Making the party’s stand clear on a range of controversial issues, BJP’s national secretary and Kashmir helmsman Ram Madhav said at a presser held in Srinagar on Wednesday that it is not the party but the prime minister who will decide about Article 35A, the Constitutional provision that gives special rights and privileges to Jammu & Kashmir state.

“You all know the party’s stand on Article 35A but the party has no mandate to take any decision regarding Article 35A. The decision has to be taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Let me assure you that the decision will be in the interest of the state,” Madhav said.

“There are some other issues within the court. Article 35 A is being currently discussed in Supreme Court. Whatever decisions will be taken by the court or centre will consider the political situation of Jammu and Kashmir,” he added.

He lashed out at regional parties National Conference (NC) and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for manufacturing fear in the state for their “political gains.” Both the parties have been threatening New Delhi in case it “tinkered” with or “touched” Article 35A.

In response to PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti’s threats, he said that she was trying to remain relevant in politics by trying to create panic. He said her statements will fuel “terrorism” in the state.

“Mehbooba Mufti is issuing statement of goli barood just to keep herself politically relevant and to save her base. These statements are meant to bring back terrorism in the state. Now even people from her own party don’t come to her meetings, not even on the party’s Foundation Day,” he said.

Regarding the deployment of additional companies of armed forces in the state, Madhav said the deployment was normal practice and “shouldn’t be connected with other issues, including Article 35A.”

“Deployment and removal of forces has been a normal practice in J&K. There is Amarnath Yatra going on and elections are to be held at the block level. Some leaders are connecting it with issues like onslaught on Article 35A, which they are doing for their self-interest,” he said.

Madhav announced that the BJP would contest elections in all 87 assembly seats of the state.

“We have set into motion the process of preparations for Assembly elections. Without any sort of alliance, the BJP will contest on all 87 seats of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. Apart from the two old parties (NC and PDP), we wish that new faces, forces and people come forward, to get rid of the family rule which has been in J&K for decades,” he said.

On the passage of the Bill to criminalise instant triple talaq in Rajya Sabha, he said it was done for security and empowerment of Muslim women.

“There had been many such rituals like child marriage among Hindus, which were abolished though a Hindu Code bill. This is a big sigh of relief for women and such laws are introduced after considering interests of people. We thank those members who supported indirectly by remaining silent or walked out of the House yesterday,” he said, referring to the abstention by two members of the PDP during voting on the Bill.

