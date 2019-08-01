Pak army shells areas along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: The Pakistan army on Wednesday opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Rajouri district, officials said.
Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, they said.
“At about 0030 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of district Rajouri”, a Defence spokesman said.
The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, he said.
This is the fourth consecutive day of firing and shelling by the Pakistan Army targeting civilian areas along the LoC in Poonch and Rajouri districts, in which a 10-day-old infant and an army soldier have been killed and two others injured.
Pakistan troops had also shelled forward areas and villages along the LoC in Tangdhar area of north Kashmir on Tuesday.
On Monday, Pakistani troops had shelled areas along the LoC in Mankote and Shahpur sectors of Poonch district.
