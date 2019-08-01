Overeducated and Jobless

The graph of unemployment in J&K has soared to the top of the education pyramid, with more than 1.5 lakh unemployed postgraduate degree holders registering themselves with the employment department of J&K administration within 15 days, following an announcement asking them to do so from July 8.

Officials at the employment department see a silver lining in these grim figures, saying that such a large number of postgraduates in the state shows the growth of education among the masses. However, they admit, it also adds to the growing problem of where and how to accommodate them. The deeper reasons for this trend and development is that people, cutting across social and economic classes, in the region, view education as the route to social and economic mobility. But, there is a downside to this. It pertains to the fact that as more and more people seek higher, post degree education, the more unemployable they render themselves. They, to employ a colorful phrase, price themselves out of the job markets by being “over educated”. Generally speaking, we live in a day and age where the “gig” or the knowledge economy evolving as it is puts a premium on skills. That is, it is not merely education that matters (which is important in its own right) but the nature, quality and depth of skills that a person has that determines his or her job eligibility in the labor markets. While there is, has been , and will always remain a “skills hierarchy” in labor markets, but the knowledge economy demands skills and cognitive abilities that are of a somewhat different genre. It is upon these than general and generalized education that our students and the young must focus on. And it is here that they must be accorded support rather than endlessly piling up degrees of non utilitarian worth. If this – making students enroll in one program after the other- becomes the end goal, then it would amount to short changing and cheating them. In the final analysis, the onus lies on students themselves to come out of their comfort zones, dust their approaches, so to speak and then take on the world by inculcating in themselves skills and aptitudes that help them get reasonably remunerative jobs and sets them on career paths that are meaningful and dignified. The alternatives of over education stocking and piling degrees is not only a mug’s game but also something that is of no use!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

