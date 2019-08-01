Normal life paralysed in Karnah a day after artillery fire

Kupwara: A day after armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gun and artillery fire in Karnah, Gurez and Uri sectors of north Kashmir, most shops and other business establishments, as well as government offices, remained closed in Karnah tehsil of frontier district Kupwara, while transport was also off the roads.

The authorities had already ordered the closure of all schools and colleges in Karnah tehsil to avoid any untoward incident.

Local sources said that all private and government offices remained closed in the area.

They said that the firing had stopped since Tuesday evening, but there was fear among the locals due to which markets, transport, and offices remained closed on Wednesday.

Mobile internet services were also not working in the area after the previous day’s shelling.

A female was among four persons who sustained minor injuries due to splinters from the artillery fire from across the border. While one person was admitted to hospital after he complained of chest pain due to the sound of artillery fire, all the injured were stated to be stable and were allowed to go home after first-aid.

The exchange of heavy gun and artillery fire on Tuesday afternoon in Karnah sector continued for hours and finally stopped in the evening. Later, the Indian Army fired artillery from its Mohra base camp towards Neelam valley in Pakistan. The firing continued till late night, reports said.

