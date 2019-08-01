National Conference MP’s led by Farooq Abdullah meet PM Modi

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference MP’s met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Thursday.

Sources said that the NC’s Member of Parliament led by led by Dr. Farooq Abullah including Hasnain Masoodi and Muhammad Akbar Lone discussed with the Prime Minister the prevailing situation in the valley in the backdrop of rumors about the abrogation of Article 35-A.

The NC MP’s had sought an appointment after rumors about Article 35-A began spreading in the Valley.

Kashmir valley is on the edge for the past few days about the purported abrogation of the article after several government orders started doing rounds on the social networking sites and the additional deployment of paramilitary forces in the valley.

Article 35A of the Constitution of India allows the Jammu and Kashmir state’s legislature to define “permanent resident” of the state.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

