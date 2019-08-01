Muslim org to challenge Triple Talaq Act in SC

Hyderabad: Hitting out at the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over passage of triple talaq bill in the Parliament, a city-based Muslim organisation said on Thursday that it would move the Supreme Court against the law.

The Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) Academy alleged that the central government has sought to dilute the ‘Muslim Sharia’ (Islamic law).

“.. lot of things need to be done for Muslim welfare.

But, the BJP government chose only to dilute Muslim sharia.

That’s the reason, the BJP passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill in Lok Sabha and then in Rajya Sabha during this monsoon session,” it said in a release.

“Therefore, Seerat un Nabi (PBUH) Academy is going to file a case against Union Government’s Triple Talaq Act in Supreme Court after getting a copy of the Act,” it said.

The new law makes it illegal to pronounce talaq three times in spoken, written or through SMS or WhatsApp or any other electronic chat in one sitting.

Several opposition parties had opposed the bill in its current form in the Parliament, saying the proposed law could be misused to harass muslims.@PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

