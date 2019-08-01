Left out DP families from PAJK to be given one time compensation

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik decided to submit a proposal to the Government of India for grant of one time compensation to the left out 5300 families of PAJK Displaced Persons (DPs) of 1947, who were initially registered outside the State but later on settled in Jammu and Kashmir.

It is relevant to mention here that the Hon’ble Prime Minister had announced a Reconstruction Plan for the Jammu and Kashmir on November 7, 2015. The Reconstruction Plan, among other components, included ‘Rehabilitation Package for one time settlement of 36,384 Displaced persons (DPs) families of PAJK-1947 and Chhamb DPs. The Rehabilitation Package for Displaced Persons families from PaJK and Chhamb under the Prime Minister’s Development Package (PMDP) provided for an amount of Rs. 2000 crore at Rs.5.5 lakh per family.

However, the said package did not cover the 5300 DP families of PAJK-1947 initially registered outside the State but having later settled in Jammu and Kashmir. These 5300 families are over and above the 36,384 DPS (26319 DPs of 1947 & 10,065 Displaced Persons of Chhamb 1965 & 1971) projected to Ministry of Home Affairs, Government of India.

