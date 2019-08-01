India evaluating Pak’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

By on No Comment

India evaluating Pak’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA

New Delhi: India is evaluating Pakistan’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Indian death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav in the light of the recent verdict by the International Court of Justice, the External Affairs Ministry Thursday said. 

Pakistan has sent a proposal to India for facilitating consular access to Jadhav.

“We will reply to Pakistan through diplomatic channels,” the ministry’s spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said.

Last month, the ICJ, in its ruling in the case, directed Pakistan to provide full consular access to Jadhav.

India evaluating Pak’s proposal of facilitating consular access to Kulbhushan Jadhav: MEA added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.