Hizbul, Lashkar recruiting children: UN chief

United Nations: Children are being recruited by militant groups such as Hizbul Mujahideen and Lashkar-e-Taiba in Kashmir and by Naxalites in other parts of India, according to a report by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, who voiced concern over such recruitment and called on the government to ensure perpetrators are brought to justice.

In the ‘Annual Report of the Secretary-General on Children and Armed Conflict’, released Tuesday, Guterres said children continued to be affected by incidents of violence between armed groups and the government, “particularly in Jammu and Kashmir and in the context of the Naxalite insurgency.”

He welcomed the measures taken by the Indian government to ensure protection to children. “I welcome the Government’s measures to provide protection to children, notably through the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, but remain concerned by the reported child casualties and the recruitment and use of children in some areas of the country,” he said.

The report said the UN received reports of child recruitment and use in Jammu and Kashmir. “Five children, some as young as 14, were reportedly recruited by militant groups, including by Hizbul Mujahideen (two) and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (one).”

Two other children joined Lashkar-e-Taiba, the report said. “In addition, reports of the systematic recruitment of children by Naxalites continued to be received,” the report said.

The report also cited the rape and murder of an 8-year-old girl in Kathua district.

