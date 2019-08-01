Hizb militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam

By on No Comment

Hizb militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was arrested on Thursday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Qazipora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The militant identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary, a resident of Warpora DH Pora Kulgam, was intercepted by police at a naka checking point carrying arms and ammunition, police sources said. As per the police records, he was affiliated with militant outfit HM.

The police have registered a case in the matter under relevant sections of law at Chadoora Police Station.

Officials said that police has registered a case FIR No.137/2019 under relevant sections of law at police station Chadoora and further investigation in the matter is going on.

Hizb militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.