Hizb militant arrested in central Kashmir’s Budgam

A Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) militant was arrested on Thursday by the Jammu and Kashmir Police from Qazipora in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

The militant identified as Showkat Ahmad Tantary, a resident of Warpora DH Pora Kulgam, was intercepted by police at a naka checking point carrying arms and ammunition, police sources said. As per the police records, he was affiliated with militant outfit HM.

The police have registered a case in the matter under relevant sections of law at Chadoora Police Station.

Officials said that police has registered a case FIR No.137/2019 under relevant sections of law at police station Chadoora and further investigation in the matter is going on.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

