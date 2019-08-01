Highway closed after landslide, Yatra suspended till Sunday

Jammu: The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway was closed for vehicular traffic after a landslide on Wednesday, officials said. The Amarnath Yatra was also suspended till August 4 (Sunday) as a precautionary measure, they said.

An 8-year-old boy died and a 13-year-old girl was injured in two house collapse incidents after heavy rains in Udhampur district. Pawan Kumar died while Sunita was injured seriously in the incidents in Loundna and Udhampur areas late Tuesday night.

The girl was rushed to a hospital, where her condition was stated to be critical.

Intermittent rains also triggered a landslide at Morh Passi near Balli Nallah along the National Highway in the district, blocking the road.

“Heavy rains were hampering the ongoing clearance operation on the 270-km highway,” an official said, adding that due to the closure of the highway, the Amarnath Yatra was suspended from Jammu for the day.

Director of State Meteorological Department Sonam Lotus said a record-breaking rainfall of 342 mm was experienced in Udhampur district since 8pm on Tuesday.

Katra town, which serves as the base camp for the Vaishno Devi pilgrims in Reasi district, also recorded 292.4 mm rainfall during the same period, Lotus said.

In view of the heavy rains, the movement of pilgrims along the new track to the Vaishno Devi shrine was suspended as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident, a police official said.

However, he said the pilgrims were moving towards the cave shrine through the old route.

The weatherman had issued a ‘yellow’ warning alert, the least dangerous out of the weather warnings, for the Jammu region till Thursday.

Jammu has recorded 73.4 mm rainfall during the past 24 hours, Lotus said, adding that the minimum temperature marked a dip of 1.3 notches to settle at 24.4 degrees Celsius.

The Amarnath yatra will remain suspended till August 4 as the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in Jammu and Kashmir over the next few days, Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB) said on Wednesday.

“In view of inclement weather conditions, shooting of stones and landslides particularly in Jammu region, the yatra will remain suspended till August 4, 2019,” an SASB spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the track from Baltal and Pahalgam has become slippery due to recent heavy rainfall and the situation is likely to aggravate in the next couple of days.

PTI

