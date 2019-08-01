Job consultancy owner arrested for duping people: Police

Srinagar: Police on Thursday arrested a fraudster in central Kashmir’s Budgam district.

A police spokespersons aid that it received several complaints against a job consultancy firm namely Gulf HR Solutions Hyderpora that the owner duped people by seeking their documents, passports and huge amount of money in lieu of providing jobs in foreign countries, which turns to be false.

A case FIR No. 240/2019 under relevant sections of law was registered in Police Station Budgam and initiated investigation in the matter.

“Officers arrested one individual identified as Adil Ahmad Shiekh son of Mohammad Yousuf Sheikh resident of Nowpora Khayam, shifted to Police Station Budgam where he remains in custody. Officers have also seized relevant records for the course of investigation.”

The investigation of the case is going on.

