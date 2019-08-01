Form committee to select doctors who wish to pursue higher studies: HC

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Wednesday directed state authorities to constitute a committee to issue no-objection certificates (NOC) to eligible in-service medical officers/ doctors who want to pursue higher studies or apply for tenure posts.

Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey said that the issue keeps cropping up before the court, so it has to be ensured that no in-service Medical Officer is dragged to the court unnecessarily.

The court directed that the government shall constitute a committee for issuing NOC in favour of such eligible in-service Medical Officers/ Doctors desirous of undergoing higher study courses/ applying against tenure posts from now onwards.

It was also directed that the committee shall invite applications from amongst the eligible in-service Medical Officers/ Doctors desirous of higher study courses/ applying against tenure posts in the first week of January of each year.

Further, the court directed that the committee shall, thereafter, scrutinise the applications received make recommendations in favour of eligible Medical Officers/ Doctors for undergoing higher study courses/ applying against tenure posts in a particular year on the basis of seniority.

“The Government shall, thereafter, consider the recommendations of the Committee and finalize the list of Medical Officers/ other Doctors with reference to grant of NOC in the last week of February of each year; and No application form of any in-service Medical Officer/ other Doctor shall be entertained after the aforesaid process is completed,” the court directed.

Justice Magrey also directed the Registry to convey the order to the Chief Secretary of the state for necessary action.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

