Srinagar: Government forces late in the evening launched cordon and search operation in Pandoshan village of south Kashmir’s Shopian village, reports said.

Reports said that a joint team of Government forces laid a siege at the village late today evening.

Police sources confirmed that cordon and search operation was launched following inputs about the movement of some suspected militants in the area.

Lights have been installed and search operation started.

More Details Awaited.

