Five burglars arrested in Budgam, property worth lacs recovered: Police

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir police Thursday claimed to have achieved major success by solving various theft cases in central Kashmir’s Budgam district by arresting 5 accused and recovered property worth lakhs.

A police spokesman in a statement said that police station Chadoora acted on various complaints received during recent past, from complainants wherein one Maruti 800, Motor Cycles, Mobile phones, and some provisional items were stolen by some unknown burglars.

In this connection cases under FIR Nos. 79/2019,80/2019,98/2019,107/2019,113/2019,117/2019,128/2019,119/2019 U/S 379,457,380 RPC were registered in Police Station Chadoora and investigation set into motion.

“SDPO Chrar-e-Sharief constituted anti-burglary squad to crack the cases,” he said adding “in a swift development, eight cases were worked out under the close supervision of SHO Chadoora and five persons were apprehended for questioning subsequently.”

“On their instance, one Maruti 800 car, 5 motorcycles, mobile phones and provisional items worth 6 lakh rupees were recovered,” he said.

The thieves were identified as Shiraz Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Hassan Wani, a resident of Chadoora, Azad Ahmad Wani son of Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Branwar, Sahil Manzoor son of Manzoor Ahmad, a resident of Chadoora, Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi son of Ali Mohammad, a resident of Chadoora, Irfan Showkat son of Showkat Ahmad Mir, a resident of Wathoora.

