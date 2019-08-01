Faesal, Rasheed ask Omar for all-party meet

‘We are also ready for merger of all parties into one strong regional party’

SRINAGAR: After Mehbooba Mufti’s request to political rival Farooq Abdullah to call an all-party meeting to discuss a “united response” to any threat to Article 35A, now the Peoples United Front (PUF) – an amalgam of Er Rasheed-led AIP and Shah Faesal-led JKPM – has asked Omar Abdullah to call an all-party meet.

“We know NC, PDP and PC are responsible for the present mess Kashmir is in. However, this is not the time for blame game. If they want to merge all the parties and make one strong regional party, we are also ready for that. PUF will do whatever possible and required on its own to defend the special status and stop illegal delimitation of assembly constituencies,” Rasheed told reporters at a joint presser with Faesal and other PUF leaders.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah should call an all-party meet in order to defend the state’s special status, Rasheed said and added that a common forum will enable everyone to form a joint strategy for protection of the special status.

He also threatened that the PUF will convene an all-party meeting by itself if Omar did not convene one.

Shah Faesal said that people of Jammu and Ladakh should understand that the special status was not just valley-centric but applied to the whole state.

The PUF has launched a signature campaign in support of the protection of the special status, which has been signed by Pandits, too, he said.

On Monday, Mehbooba Mufti had requested National Conference president Farooq Abdulllah to convene an all-party meet.

“In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I’ve requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one,” she had tweeted.

