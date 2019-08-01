Dr Farooq, Omar and Masoodi meet PM modi

Srinagar: National Conference president Dr Farooq Abdullah alongside Omar Abdullah and MP Justice Hasnain Masoodi met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning to request him to avoid taking “precipitous” move which may worsen situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

“We requested him that no precipitous steps of any sort should be taken that may result in situation in the state, particularly the valley, worsening,” Omar said.

Referring to rumours about scrapping Article 35 A he said they asked PM to let the issue be settled by the court and other matters be settled by an elected government.

Omar also said that senior Abdullah reminded the PM that J&K has been without an elected government for well over a year now and requested him to take all necessary steps to facilitate the conduct of assembly polls before the onset of winter.

“The meeting took place in a very cordial atmosphere & we are grateful to @narendramodi Sb for meeting with us today,” he added.

