Cordon in Shopian village after exchange of fire

Shopian: A brief but heavy exchange of gunfire between militants and government forces took place at Badrhama village on outskirts of Shopian town on Wednesday evening. Local reports suggested that a militant was killed in the exchange of fire. However, there was no official confirmation about any killing.

Official sources said that a joint team of forces including 23 para of army, police and central reserve police force (CRPF) launched a cordon and search operation in Badrhama village, which is situated some two kilometers from Shopian’s district police lines.

They said that soon after the operation was launched, the hiding militants fired upon the forces, resulting in a brief but heavy exchange of fire in the village.

The exchange of fire took place at around 6pm when most of the villagers were working in orchards, working late in the day because of the high day temperatures.

A police source said that reinforcements were called for the operation and the cordon has been tightened at the village, where searches are being carried out to nab the militants.

Four days ago, two militants including a top Jaish-e-Mohammad commander, Munna Lahori, were killed in an encounter at Bonbazar area of Shopian town.

According to locals, despite being a relatively quiet month as far as encounters were concerned, three encounters in Shopian district have now taken place in July, claiming the lives of at least four militants.

Internet services were snapped in the district after the exchange of fire and rumours gaining ground that militants had been killed. Shopkeepers in the town pulled down the shutters of their shops after hearing the rumours.

