Assembly polls: CEO calls meeting on Friday

Srinagar: The ball has been set rolling for conduct of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir, with the state’s chief electoral officer (CEO) convening a meeting with district officials for review of the process.

CEO Shailendra Kumar will hold a video-conference meeting with the 22 district election officers and other poll staffers on August 2, according to an official order.

The meeting will review the electors’ verification programme, which allows residents to verify their names in the voters list, new registrations, changes in voter details, and corrections in voter ID cards, leading to overall revision and purification of the electoral rolls of the state, the order said.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) had earlier said that it would decide on the dates of the Assembly polls after the Amarnath Yatra ends on August 15.

It had said the poll panel had unanimously decided that “holding of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir shall be considered later in this year” and that the EC will keep monitoring the situation in the state.

The recent infusion of 100 additional companies of central paramilitary forces — 80 in Kashmir and 20 in Jammu — is being attributed to the preparations for elections in the state.

PTI

