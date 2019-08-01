Assam has 17 lakh educated unemployed

Guwahati: Assam has a total of 16,99,977 educated unemployed people as per record available up to December 31 last year, the Assembly was informed on Thursday.

Records in Employment Exchanges across the state also show that there are 20,24,886 registered employed persons till last year, Industry Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said.

He was replying to a question by Pabindra Deka of the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP).

On the steps taken to provide jobs to the unemployed, the minister said their names are forwarded by the Employment Exchanges to various employers who are legally bound to send their requirements to the exchanges.

The exchanges also provide career counseling and vocational guidance to the registered persons to find alternate means of employment, he added.@PTI

