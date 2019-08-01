Artillery duel again in Uri

Baramulla: Armies of India and Pakistan resumed their artillery duel on Wednesday across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of northern Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Locals of the area said that armed forces of India and Pakistan targeted posts of each other in Hajipeer sector in Uri on Wednesday afternoon, due to which panic gripped the villagers of Churanda, Silikote, Sadpora, Tilawari and other villages close to the LoC.

Locals said that both the armies were using artillery fire from their positions along the LoC.

On Tuesday as well, the two sides had exchanged artillery fire in Uri near the Mohra base camp of the Indian Army.

