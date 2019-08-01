3 killed after vehicles plunges in gorge in Ramban

Ramban: Three persons died while as eleven others were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in met with an accident at Kunfar Nallah in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Reports said that the vehicle (Tempo JK02AM-0657) skidded off the road and fell down into a deep gorge at Kunfar Nallah today in the evening.

Confirming it, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Ramban Dr Basharat Hussain Inkalibi told GNS that soon after the mishap, a rescue operation was launched and all the fourteen injured persons were evacuated to District Hospital Ramban.

Three among them were declared brought dead by the doctors, ADC said.

The deceased include driver of the vehicle namely Khaleel Ahmad, a resident of Ramban.

ADC further said that the conditions of two persons among the injured are said to be serious and were referred to GMC Jammu for specialized treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

