26 hour long CASO ended in Shopian village

By on No Comment

26 hour long CASO ended in Shopian village

SRINAGAR: 26 hour long anti militant operation ended in Shopian village on Thursday evening reports said.

Government forces on Wednesday evening launched a cordon and search operation at Badrhama village of Shopian.

Soon after the cordon, the hiding militants fired upon the search party resulting into a brief exchange of fire.

Reports said that militants escaped soon after the initial exchange of fire however later intense searches were carried by forces till 6:40 pm of Thursday.

Meanwhile, the authorities have suspended the internet services in the district yesterday.

26 hour long CASO ended in Shopian village added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.