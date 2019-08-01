2% hike in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel

SRINAGAR: The State Administrative Council (SAC) which met under the chairmanship of Governor, Satya Pal Malik approved enhancement in Hardship Allowance of J&K Police personnel from existing 8% to 10% of the basic pay, in respect of all the ranks of JKP with effect from August 1, 2019.

SAC also approved increase in Hardship Allowance from existing 10% to 12% of the basic pay in respect of classified category of J&K Police including SOG/BDS with effect from August 1, 2019. The decision will benefit around 84000 JK Police personnel.

The increase in the Hardship Allowance will boost the morale of the Jawans and motivate them for better performance in challenging circumstances.

