The Rot in Our Examination Systems is Deep

Umar Khan

Examination is a way of testing knowledge of a student. But unfortunately we have a very poor examination system. Poor and demerit marking is the most dominant demerit of this system. Recently our University of Kashmir conducted some of the papers of BG 4th semester of CBCS batch 2017. In this regard, the Controller Examination and his associates showed highest state of negligence in conducting such exams by giving irrelevant subject papers to students titled with the subject name in which they want(ed) to appear. In utter negligence by paper setters at the University of Kashmir, the ‘Zoology’ paper for the undergrad 4th semester students on 25 July Thursday did not have a single question from the subject. Instead, it had questions from ‘Fisheries’ subject Carp Culture. Same is the case happen with Botany paper which was conducted on 29 July paper titled Botany with Horticulture questions. All our time was wasted.It is like playing with our career and sentiments. Look at the negligence of the university authorities and how they are playing with our future. We had prepared for the one paper but they gave us another which is not only out of syllabus but out of subject; it is now new strategies of education system in Kashmir. They just wasted our time. How long we will suffer?Another fault of education system is that the teachers selected for marking don’t check papers thoroughly. As a result intelligent students are often caught in a fix and dunces pass with flying colors. Those hardworking students who struggle tooth and nail after unexpected and poor results become victim of inferiority complex and even some student attempt suicide as we read in newspaper now and then. It is all because of not good and accurate marking in examinations. A special focus should be given to it. It is the duty of the administration to make sure examination system is robust and working and save the futures of brilliant students.

—The author, a student, can be reached at: umarkhans905@gmail.com