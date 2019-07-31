On the Drug Menace: Collectively, We need to Understand and Control It

Amanullah Khan

Understanding why or how people become addicted to drugs is in the nature of an imperative. It is because they have lack in moral principles or have lost willpower; the reasons may differ from one to another but what is common among all drug addicts is they all are involved in severe or complex disease, complex in terms that drugs promote compulsive drug abuse and the quitting after is difficult even after getting ready to do so. Drug abuse is not only having its impacts on the one who takes it but on the ones who are around him or her or we can say on the whole society, even though at the beginning the decision to take the drugs is his or her own.

Do drug addicts know what happens to their body when they take drugs? Let’s have a brief look towards it first: Drugs contain chemicals that tap into the brain’s communication system and they cause disruption in the normal functioning of the nerve cells and this disruption is caused by imitating the brain’s natural chemical messengers and by over stimulating the reward circuit of the brain.

Actually drugs (chemicals in it) fool the person’s brain’s receptors and active its nerve cells to send abnormal messages and over dosing of the same causes the complete shut off the signaling between neurons, and hence results in brain awash and most commonly the drug addiction nature is critical in judgments, decision making, learning or memorizing and behavioral control.

Drugs quickly take over a person’s life and even relatively moderate drug use poses these dangers. And after knowing the nature of addicted ones let’s know why do people get addicted; in the real sense not even a single factor is there to predict whether a person will become addicted to drugs or not, but commonly the risk is influenced by the factors like ones biology, social environment and age or stage of development. Talking about biology it is genes that people are born with and in addition to genes gender, ethnicity and the presence of other mental disorders are the influencing also.

Besides this among the social environment, friends are having a great impact above all as the desire to try new things or take greater risks, can be more here which may increase teen tendencies to experiment with drugs also. Some teens may give in to the urging of drug-using friends to share the experience with them. Others may think that taking drugs will improve their appearance or their athletic performance or that abusing substances such as alcohol will ease their anxiety in social situations. And both these factors interact with critical developmental stages in a person’s life to affect addiction vulnerability.

Now discussing about this menace in perspective of Kashmir valley , this is a need of time to create awareness about drug abuse in Kashmir and most importantly among student community. As we are seeing the grim picture of drug abuse in the Kashmir valley from some years which has caused the disintegration of the moral fabric of the society leading in chaos and confusion whereby the social values are being ignored giving rise to a splintered.

The biggest challenge is the illegal trafficking and sale of drugs within the valley to which police, in particular, public in general, have an important role to play. With full public support and cooperation, police can work more efficiently towards this menace. The other challenge is the limited facilities available for rehabilitation of drug addicts. Lack of awareness about both Drug Addiction and the process of detoxification and recovery is also a challenge. The awareness on the part of Parents and caretakers is also an issue to tackle so that they can detect this problem as early as possible and they can provide immediate help to the person. Besides this support and cooperation the following suggestions can help in timely control over this rising illness:

First of all, the administration, and private health centers both should take a lead by conducting awareness and intervention programs in major districts of Jammu and Kashmir . Further, more drug dependence treatment and counseling centers be formed at all district and inter-district levels.

Second, marriages should not be late it is generally believed that marriage binds people together and involves more responsibilities towards each other. In other words we can say being single constitutes a risk for many psycho-social problems so marriages if done at the right time can help to eliminate many social menaces.

Third, the elders of the society especially the heads of the family should play their role. Parents should know their children’s companions and help them to select the best for them. Those who guide them to do good and shun the evil. Family is the refuge fortress of children.

Fourth, the religious leaders should come forward and support by promoting the religious deterrence among people. During Friday sermons the issue could be highlighted and the awareness should be given in perspective of religion.

And, last but not the least is that educational institutes most importantly the colleges as said earlier should educate the students about the ill effects of drugs as these are the platforms for the children where they grow up and learn the things and later become excellent for benefitting their community adorned with lofty morals.

—The author, a resident of Shopian Kashmir, is Working as a Civil engineer in the UAE . He can be reached at: amanuk653@gmail.com

