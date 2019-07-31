Omar seeks CBI inquiry into ‘fake orders’

Srinagar: Former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday demanded a CBI inquiry into the “fake orders” that had surfaced on social media over the past few days.

“This is a very serious matter raised by the Governor. Fake orders were circulated under the signature of senior government officers. This is not something that can be dismissed with a simple sound byte. The CBI must be asked to investigate these fake orders & their origin,” Abdullah tweeted.

He was reacting to Governor Satya Pal Malik’s assertion that the orders that had appeared on social media were not valid.

PTI

