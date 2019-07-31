NC gives ‘calling attention’ notice in Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Member of Parliament from Anantnag, National Conference’s Hasnain Masoodi on Tuesday demanded a statement from the Minister of Home Affairs on the deployment of additional troops in Kashmir situation so as to dispel all “doubts and panic created by unusual measures”.

Masoodi gave notice under Rule 197 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business to call the attention of the Home minister to the “panic and uncertainty in Kashmir following the deployment of additional security forces in large numbers to Kashmir and connected measures like directions to send back families, store food for four months and drinking water making rounds of social media.”

He also raised the matter during Zero Hour and asked for necessary steps to end the uncertainty.

Earlier during the day Masoodi strongly opposed extension of National Medical Commission Bill 2019 to Jammu and Kashmir.

He insisted that as Entry 25 of Concurrent List under which the law was being enacted was not applicable to the State of J&K, the Bill could not be extended to the state.

Masoodi pointed out that Entry 25 was introduced by 42nd Amendment 1976 and the then State Government did not give concurrence to its application to the State.

He also opposed the Bill on the grounds that it would turn the MCI, an elected body, into a nominated body.

“The proposed National Medical Council would comprise of Central Government appointees, controlled by the Central Government thus without autonomous character,” he said.

The MP also opposed the all-India NEET exam, insisting that students from rural areas and from poor and downtrodden families without access to modern means of education and from different Boards with varying curriculum do not get a level playfield and have least chances of success.

“The Bill must provide for Coaching Centers across the country for free coaching of students for poor, disempowered families so that they have a fair opportunity to compete for the Test,” he said.

