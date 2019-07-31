Most-wanted Jaish militant from Tral killed in Bijbehara

Local militant from Bijbehara also slain; Jaish’s Fayaz Panzoo ‘involved in attack that killed 5 CRPF men, SHO Arshid Khan’

Bijbehara (Anantnag): A most-wanted militant of the Jaish-e-Muhammad, Fayaz Ahmad Panzoo of Tral, and another militant, Shan Showkat Bhat of Kanelwan in Bijbehara, were killed in a brief gunfight with government forces here in Bijbehara area of Anantnag district on Tuesday.

The gunfight took place at about 4:30 PM in Katoo village of Wupzan near Bijbehara, where the militants were hiding in a residential house.

“There were specific inputs regarding presence of militants in the area, following which a cordon and search operation was launched,” a senior police officer from Anantnag told Kashmir Reader.

He said that the militants, soon after the cordon was laid, opened indiscriminate fire, which was retaliated to by the government forces.

“The gunfight was brief, during which the militants kept changing their base through houses in the vicinity,” the officer said, adding that the militants were eventually gunned down.

Bodies of the militants along with their weapons were retrieved from the site of the gunfight. The bodies, the police officer said, will be handed over to the families after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police have termed the killing of Panzoo as a major success. “He was involved in many major militant activities and recruitment process. He was involved in the KP Road attack carried out recently wherein 5 CRPF personnel and an SHO of the police (Arshid Khan) were killed,” the police officer said.

He said that Panzoo was recently seen holding a sophisticated rifle in a picture that went viral over social media.

Meanwhile, a spontaneous shutdown was observed in many parts of Bijbehara and Tral in Pulwama district against the killing of the militants.

Hundreds of people have already reached the residences of the militants and are waiting for the bodies to arrive, local sources said.

