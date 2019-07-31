Mehbooba approaches rivals in bid for unity

Srinagar: Former chief minister and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti has held talks with arch rivals National Conference as well as People’s Conference and CPI-M to forge a united strategy to defend Article 35A.

National Conference president Farooq Abdullah said that the PDP leader had requested him to convene an all-party meeting and he will do so after his return to Kashmir from Delhi.

“Yes, she spoke to me yesterday (Monday) about an all-party meeting. I will convene it once I reach Srinagar,” Abdullah told PTI over phone.

Mehbooba took to Twitter saying she had spoken to People’s Conference leaders Sajad Gani Lone and Imran Ansari in this regard.

“Spoke to heads of J&K mainstream parties including my former colleagues sajad lone & imran reza ansari regarding emerging developments in the state. There is a growing consensus that the present situation demands recalibration of response & a united approach,” she tweeted.

On Monday, Mehbooba had tweeted, “In light of recent developments that have caused a sense of panic amongst people in J&K, I’ve requested Dr Farooq Abdullah sahab to convene an all party meeting. Need of the hour is to come together & forge a united response. We the people of Kashmir need to stand up as one.”

Meanwhile, the political affairs committee of People’s Conference met to discuss party’s future strategy. “There is as yet no clear evidence (of any changes to special status of the state), the need of the hour is not to be off guard,” a People’s Conference leader said.

“The party made an appeal to all those parties who believe in the defence of these special provisions to refrain from making attacks against each other, at least for the duration when present political conditions are mired in suspense. Politics gives us enough opportunities to attack each other and there is enough ammunition with all of us to use against each other,” he added.

CPI(M) leader Mohammad Yousuf Tarigami asked the governor’s administration to clear confusion over the government orders which had deepened uncertainty in Kashmir in the last few days.

“The governor needs to clarify whether it is a rumour that 100 companies of additional companies of paramilitary forces are being deployed in Kashmir? One of his Advisor is saying ‘the deployment was a deliberate and calculated response to the need of security grid,’ while the governor says the ‘government’ orders being circulated on social media in Kashmir from past few days were invalid,” he said.

—PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

