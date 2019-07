SRINAGAR: A man was attacked and injured by a black bear in Braripora area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Wednesday afternoon sources said.

They said that Ghulam Ahmad Malik son of Abdul Aziz Malik resident of Braripora Handwara was attacked and injured by a black bear in the nearby paddy fields when he was working.

The injured was shifted to district hospital Handwara for treatment.

