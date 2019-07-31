Male body recovered from orchards in north Kashmir’s Kreeri

Srinagar: A male body was recovered in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late last night.

Sources said that the body was found in the orchards of Pusnag village in Kreeri area of the district late Tuesday night.

A police official said that the body was shifted was taken into possession and shifted to Sub-District hospital for medical examination.

He identified the deceased as Ghulam Hassan Mir son of Abdul Rehman Mir, a resident of Pusnag Kreeri.

The official said that prima facia the cause of his death is “cardiac arrest”.

Meanwhile, SHO police station Kreeri told Kashmir Reader that a case under section 174 has been registered and investigation initiated.

