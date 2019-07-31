Lives and homes in peril as LoC heats up in Karnah, Rajouri

Army soldier killed, three civilians wounded in day-long shelling

Kupwara/Jammu: The Line of Control (LoC) along Kashmir’s Kupwara and Jammu’s Rajouri was rattled by heavy gunfire and mortar shelling as armies of India and Pakistan attacked each other’s forward posts on Tuesday.

An Indian Army soldier was killed in Rajouri while three civilians, including a woman, were wounded in Karnah due to the shelling, which caused panic among residents.

The slain soldier, identified as Naik Krishan Lal (34), was killed after the Pakistan army resorted to “unprovoked ceasefire violation” along the LoC in Sunderbani sector of Rajouri district, said Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the army, Lt Col Devender Anand.

He said the Indian Army responded befittingly, inflicting heavy damage on Pakistan Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers.

In Kupwara’s Karnah, the armed forces of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy gunfire and mortar shelling, triggering panic and fear in the area.

Sources said that the firing and mortar shelling was so heavy that school principals sent children home, traders in main market Tangdar shut down their shops, transport services stopped plying, and government employees closed offices and ran to safer places.

Official sources said that the Pakistani army again violated the ceasefire and targeted several Indian Army posts along the Line of Control (LoC). They said that the Indian army strongly retaliated to the attack.

Local sources said that several villages including Jabri, Sadpora, Diyari, Hajitara were affected due to the firing and most of the villagers ran to safer places.

“We heard the heavy exchange of gun fire and mortar shelling at around 2pm. We could not understand what happened. The firing was so strong that panic spread across the tehsil Karnah,” Gulam Qadir, a local of the area, told Kashmir Reader.

He said that due to the heavy shelling, traders shut their shops while school authorities closed the schools and transporters also stopped movement of their vehicles.

Local sources said that Iqbal Hussain Shah of Jabri village was among two injured persons who were shifted to sub-district hospital (SDH) Tangdar for treatment. A female had also been injured, reports said, and one house had suffered damages.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kupwara AS Dinkar said that firing was still continuing in some forward areas and police were collecting further details.

Latest reports from the area said that there was silence along the LoC in Karnah sector since 6pm.

On Monday, India and Pakistani troops exchanged gunfire and mortar shelling along the LoC in Poonch district. During the shelling, a 10-day-old baby was killed and two persons injured along the LoC in Shahpur sector of Poonch district.

