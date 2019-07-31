Landslides force closure of Kashmir highway, Amarnath yatra suspended

Srinagar: The Srinagar-Jammu highway was closed for vehicular traffic on Wednesday due to landslides caused by incessant rains since Tuesday.

The rains have also led to a flood-like situation in Udhampur where authorities have ordered the closure of educational institutes.

An official said that Kashmir highway has been closed due to landslide triggered by continuous rainfall at Morh Passi near Balli Nallah in Udhampur district.

The traffic has also been suspended on Katra-Reasi-Pouni-Shivkhori highway following landslides and shooting stones in the area.

A police official said that due to the closure of the highway, authorities have also suspended Amarnath yatra from Jammu.

He said that due to blockade of the highway no Yatri will be allowed to move towards the Valley today from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas.

