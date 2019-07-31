JK Bank posts: Uncertainty grips candidates with ‘delay’ in results

Srinagar: Candidates who appeared in JK Bank’s Probationary Officer (PO) and Banking Associate (BA) examinations have been gripped with an uncertainty, as the recruitment process have come under scanner.

Short-listed candidates claimed that officials at the Bank have told them that the results are being delayed because the Anti-Corruption Bureau had seized related document during its raids on the bank.

Last year, in October, the bank had advertised some 1400 odd Probationary Officer (PO) and Banking Associate (BA) posts.

While the recruitment for PO posts was to be completed through three stages (prelims, mains and interview), the selection list of BA posts is to be notified on the basis of the prelims exam only.

It has been more than three months since the prelims was held and a month since the mains examination was conducted on June 17, but the bank is yet to come up with the selection list.

In a statement issued Monday, the aggrieved aspirants said that the selection list of similar posts, whose examination was conducted by other recruiting bodies much later than the J&K Bank, had already been issued while they were still waiting for the interview.

The aspirants, lodged a protest outside the banks Corporate Headquarters in Srinagar and alleged that the bank officials they spoke to over the delay in the selection list “cited a petty reason for the delay stating that during the ACB raids in their headquarters, various important documents containing our results were seized”.

An aggrieved aspirant, who appeared in the prelims exams for both the posts and qualified for PO post interview, wondered over the delay in the recruitment process.

The aspirants demanded Governor’s intervention into the matter so that the recruitment process is expedited.

“We want the recruitment process completed in a time bound manner,” they said in the statement.

Over one lakh aspirants across Jammu and Kashmir had applied for the PO and BA posts across last year.

While the PO prelim was held on April 22, the prelim for BA posts was held from April 24-26.

The bank declared the PO prelims results on May 9, however the bank found itself in the midst of a controversy after it changed the district wise merit cut off to a uniform state wise cut off of 40 points due to “political pressure”.

The bank changed the district wise merit cut off on Governor’s directions after protests by aspirants in Jammu, where the merit cut off had settled relatively higher.

Officials at the J&K Bank’s Recruitment section could not be contacted for comments.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

