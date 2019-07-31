Jammu lawyers urge protection of 35A, appeal for unity and brotherhood

SRINAGAR: Lawyers of the High Court Bar Association Jammu on Tuesday held a meeting under the chairmanship of former Senior Additional Advocate General SC Gupta to discuss the situation in the state with special reference to the importance of Article 35A of the Indian Constitution.

Various members of the Bar expressed their views and called for strengthening and retention of Article 35A.

Senior advocate and former president of the Bar Association Jammu, AV Gupta, vociferously urged for retention of special status of the state and said any tinkering with Article 35A would have serious repercussions.

He said that Jammu & Kashmir being a backward state with meager resources and employment opportunities, the biggest casualty of scrapping Article 35A will be the educated unemployed youth of the state.

He said that J&K is the only state in India which enjoys a Constitutional guarantee to free education, from primary level to post graduation and including professional education such as in engineering and medical fields.

KK Pangotra, former Assistant Solicitor General of India (ASGI), said that tinkering with Article 35A will amount to a Constitutional blunder and will create further divide in the state of J&K. Pangotra said that the matter was sub-judice in the apex court and propriety demanded that all parties must await the verdict.

Advocate MR Qureshi (former MLC) highlighted the importance of Article 35A and strongly urged for its retention. Qureshi advocated mass awareness to ensure that the state’s permanent residents are informed about the benefits arising out of Article 35A.

Former AAG Ahsan Mirza strongly advocated the retention of Article 35A and presented a historical prospective of the special status of the state. He also appealed to the masses to maintain brotherhood and to defeat the nefarious designs of those who want to create unrest in society.

In his presidential remarks, noted lawyer SC Gupta appealed to the masses to remain united at this crucial juncture and not be mislad by those trying to create a wedge amongst different sections of society over Article 35A.

Gupta strongly urged that the issue of accession of the State of J&K to India should not be examined in the perspective of religious lines. The retention of the special Constitutional provisions was not a benefit to the majority community in the state, he said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

