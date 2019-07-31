Inflitraion bid prevented in Gurez, 2 militants killed

Srinagar: Two militants were killed in an encounter at Baktur area of Gurez near Line of Control (LoC) in North Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Tuesday.

Official sources told GNS that a fierce gunfight broke out between militants and soldiers of 36 RR along the LoC at Nowshera Nar area of Baktur in Gurez sector on Tuesday evening.

An army officer however said that the alert troops foiled the infiltration bid in the area.

He said that two infiltrators were killed during the gunfight.

The officer said that the operation is still going on in the area.

