India, Pak armies exchange gunfire along LoC in Rajouri

Jammu: The armies of India and Pakistan on Wednesday exchanged heavy gunfire along the Line of Control in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistani troops opened fire and shelled mortars along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district, officials said.

Indian troops gave a befitting reply, resulting in heavy damage to Pakistani Army posts and casualties to Pakistani soldiers, they said.

“At about 0030 hours, the Pakistan Army initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of district Rajouri”, a Defence spokesman said.

The Indian Army is responding strongly and effectively, he said.

