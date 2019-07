Balrampur (UP): A 32-year-old woman was strangulated to death allegedly by her husband in Balrampur district of Uttar Pradesh, police said on Wednesday.

According to the police, Haqiqul took his wife Razia to agricultural fields in Kohla village in the Harriya police station area of the district on Tuesday and killed her.

After the body was recovered, the woman’s father lodged an FIR. Police have taken up a probe into the incident.@PTI

