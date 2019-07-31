Higher studies fetch no work to more than 1.5 lakh in J&K

Females outnumber males among the unemployed postgraduates

More than 1 lakh unemployed PGs from Arts background, 976 with PG degree in medical science

Highest number of registrations in Srinagar and Jammu districts

97,870 PGs in the age group of 22-35

Srinagar: The graph of unemployment in J&K has soared to the top of the education pyramid, with more than 1.5 lakh “unemployed” postgraduate degree holders registering themselves with the employment department of J&K government within 15 days, following an announcement asking them to do so from July 8.

Officials at the employment department see a silver lining in these grim figures, saying that such a large number of postgraduates in the state shows the growth of education among the masses. However, they admit, it also adds to the growing problem of where and how to accommodate them.

“The education trend revealed through the data is positive, as it implies growth of the education sector in the state. But at the same time, it is adding to our qualified labour market, which needs to be channelised and facilitated for their economic uplift and, in turn, for the financial growth of the state,” Director of the Employment Department said in his initial analysis note.

“Policies like Self Employment Scheme (SES), lending soft loans for encouraging entrepreneurship, outsourcing government functions to these qualified youth on consolidated basis, and also absorbing them on a substantial basis need to be taken, to make the best use of this resource,” he said.

“We may also need to facilitate them for further studies and advanced research in various areas, coaching facilities for youth intending to appear in various competitive exams can also be considered,” the Director added.

Commissioner, Labour and Employment Department, Saurabh Bhagat told Kashmir Reader that the department has compiled the data of post graduates tentatively as the final data will take some more days to complete.

“We have already crossed 1.5 lakh registrations till July 22, which was the last date for registration. But we may need to undo some registrations because some postgraduates have registered multiple times while some have registered in various districts. Once the data is scrutinised, we will prepare a detailed analysis,” he said.

Bhagat said that the registration process is the first-of-its-kind exercise in Jammu and Kashmir, as the government had never compiled specific data of postgraduate men and women. He said the data will help the government to frame some policy for unemployed PGs and launch a comprehensive employment scheme for those who are not suitably employed.

The commissioner said that Srinagar and Jammu districts had received the highest number of registrations.

As per the comprehensive data compiled after July 22, 1,50,574 postgraduates comprising 73,867 males and 76,707 females have registered with the Employment Department.

The Department of Employment was entrusted with the job of analysing the data collected, in order to get an insight into the trends in the higher education system of the state and the inclination of youth.

The analysis throws light on the subjects/ disciplines chosen by the candidates and their ages.

As per the statistics of some districts, a good number of candidates have Master’s in Arts (1,01,554), against 976 candidates having post-graduation in medical subjects.

“The figures related to candidates having post-graduation in Medical and Engineering subjects are disturbing as 976 candidates have a higher degree in a Medical subject while 2,793 have post-graduate degree in Engineering,” reads an official document.

It reasoned that the figures reflected the lack of medical and engineering colleges in the state, as well as the economic backwardness of the population who cannot afford education of their wards in these disciplines (medical and engineering).

“The statistics show a growing trend of candidates with PG in other professional degrees, which is considerably higher than Engineering and Medical streams,” the document notes.

The document mentions that a good number of youth have post-graduation in multiple subjects, which it says is sign of an educationally healthy society.

“Given the figures of PGs as per the age, the state of J&K has youthful Post-Graduates as 97,870 PGs are in the age group of 22-35. The figure is, however, posing a great challenge for the government as far as providing employment to them is concerned,” the document says.

“Moreover, females outnumber males in almost every subject, which is yet another significant indicator of women empowerment and educational wellbeing of females,” it says.

An year-wise census of postgraduates shows that between 2009 and 2019, that is, in the past one decade, J&K has improved a lot in the education sector as 1,39,013 postgraduates have been added in these years.

