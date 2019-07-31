HC asks govt to explain why appointments in KVIB were cancelled

Srinagar: The J&K High Court on Tuesday directed the state government to clear its stand on cancellations of the appointments made in J&K Khadi and Village Industries Board (KVIB) pursuant to the Government Order dated June 28, 2019.

The direction was passed after Senior Additional Advocate General (AAG) BA Dar asked the court’s permission to file an affidavit clarifying the stand of the government with regard to cancellation of the appointments.

The court directed the state government to file the affidavit by August 9, which the court fixed as the next date of hearing.

Senior counsel Zaffar Shah, who pleaded the case on behalf of the appellants, argued, “The KVIB should provide opportunity of being heard to all the candidates appointed to different category of posts pursuant to the advertisement notice dated 08.10.2016 and fulfil all other formalities required under law before cancelling the appointments of these candidates.”

Shah argued that the direction contained in the Government Order dated June 28 was tantamount to cancellation of the selection of the appellants in gross violation of applicable rules and principles of natural justice.

After hearing the counsel, the court said, “In this view of the matter, Counsel Shah submits that the observation of the learned Single Judge while dismissing the petition in limine by order dated 16.7.2019, that the writ petition is premature for the reason that the petitioners shall have to wait for the outcome of the decision of the Board, is erroneous. It is submitted that the decision already stands taken as is conveyed by the direction of the impugned order.”

While hearing the fresh appeal moved by the appellants, a division bench of Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Rashid Ali Dar directed the state government to show cause why this appeal should not be admitted.

The court noted that by way of the instant appeal, the appellants have claimed that they had rendered services with the respondents for a period of one and a half year on probation, pursuant to their successful participation in the selection process.

“The appellants are aggrieved of the Government Order dated 28.6.2019 purportedly conducting some inquiry in which the appellants claim that they were not given opportunity to participate,” the division bench recorded.

