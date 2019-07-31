Govt to set up 2 new medical colleges in Handwara, Udhampur

Government of India is planning to set up two new medical colleges in Jammu and Kashmir including in Handwara and Udhampur.

The Health and Medical Education department of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir has asked the Deputy Commissioners of the concerned areas to identify the land measuring 200 Kanals for the establishment of the colleges.

The establishment of medical colleges was approved by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India during a meeting on July 10 this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

