Good and Bad Uses

Social media and its various forms and avatars was supposed to usher in more democratization, freedom of thought and expression among other salubrious developments. But, what appears to have happened is the converse: social media’s dark side has come to the fore. This is perhaps best encapsulated in the odious and violent (virtually speaking) arguments peoples get into over these media, cyber bullying (which has in some cases led to nervous breakdowns or even in extreme ones deaths), rumors and rumor mongering and so on. It would have been run of the mill quotidian stuff if it were not for the potency and reach of social media which has, in many cases and instances, bypasses conventional forms of media. This trend and development has been exacerbated by the Information, Communication Technology(ICT) revolution and the ubiquity of the Smartphone that have, in combination, commoditized information, making it easily available at the click of a finger. This is where the trouble or the issue lies. If and when access to and generation of information is ubiquitous, then it can become a tool for disinformation, rumor mongering, reputation destruction and so on. All this was at eloquent display with the elections of Donald Trump where it is believed that social media played a prominent role in his victory. It is therefore in the domain of the political where the most acute danger lies. In this particular domain, social media has been employed to generate hatred and polarize communities (Myanmar regimes besmirching of Rohingya Muslims constitutes an eloquent example here), or spreading of rumors and fake news that have the potential to throw communities off balance. Given these insalubrious uses of social media, it is in the nature of an imperative to do stuff that precludes its misuse to the extent can be. How this can be done constitutes a million dollar question. But, one way would be for social media firms (or platforms) to be more responsible. But, in the final analysis, it is people, that is, users of social media upon who the onus of responsibility lies. People must not only be responsible but they should become more discerning and prudent in terms of the output of social media. Prudence here would entail not posting reprehensive and inflammatory stuff on this medium and not taking unnecessary heed to unverified sources of information and news. All this is not to demean and impugn social media; it has –in both real and potential terms- lot of good in it but the bad should not crowd away this good!

