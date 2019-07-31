Farooq expresses sorrow over death of 10-day old baby in LoC firing in Poonch

Demands immediate cessation of hostilities between India, Pak

Srinagar: The National Conference president and member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Tuesday expressed sorrow over the death of a 10-day old baby in LoC firing in Poonch and urged India, Pakistan to exercise maximum restraint.

“Our party has always maintained that it is a common population living across the LoC that has to bear the brunt of escalation of tension between India and Pakistan. Unfortunately, the leaders across the border have always shut their eyes to the sufferings of people who come in the line of fire between the two countries. I extend my condolences to the affected family. I pray for much-needed strength to them to bear the inconsolable loss. It is indeed heart wrenching to see such tragedies,” he said in a statement.

He said, “Every time skirmishes escalate on border or LoC, it is common populace that has to bear the brunt. I urge both the countries abide by the ceasefire agreement. The intermittent border skirmishes, whenever they take place to render the activities of people living across LoC dysfunctional. It is high time for both countries to respect the dignity of the lives of people living across the border. The need of the hour calls for a total cessation of hostilities.”

“I urge the incumbent governor administration to provide succor to the affected families,” he said.

The statement said that the provincial president YNC Jammu, Aijaz Jan visited the injured at the hospital to inquire about their health. While expressing concern over the incident he said, “A 10-day old infant has fallen prey to the shelling. One can well imagine the plethora of problems which the residents living along Borders areas are going through.”

He also demanded 5 lakh rupees compensation for those who have sustained injuries and ten lakh rupees for the kin of the deceased. He called for an end to the shelling across LoC.

