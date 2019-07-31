Everything fine, pay no heed to rumours: Governor

Srinagar: Seeking to put to rest speculations about a possible “major development” in Jammu and Kashmir, Governor Satya Pal Malik said on Tuesday that “everything is fine, everything is normal” and rejected as “invalid” the purported government orders circulating on social media.

A series of “government orders” circulated on social media, including one which spoke of a prolonged law and order situation, had generated widespread speculation that the centre was planning to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution, which provides exclusive rights to immoveable property and government jobs to natives of Jammu and Kashmir.

Dismissing the speculation, the governor said, “Koi valid order nahi hai jo dikhayi diya gaya hai (There are no valid orders that are in circulation on social media)”.

The governor was replying to questions about the orders floating on social media regarding storage of ration due to a possible law and order situation.

“Kashmir is a place where if someone sneezes in Lal Chowk, the same incident is projected as a bomb blast at Raj Bhavan,” the governor said.

“Many rumours float here on daily basis but please do not pay any heed to that. Everything is fine, everything is normal,” he said on the sidelines of a function at SKICC where he was addressing principals of Navodaya Vidyalaya schools.

Addressing the principals, the governor said that corruption was rampant in the state but the “disease has not developed overnight”.

“It is a result of mistakes committed by past governments in Delhi, making people chief ministers without contesting election or by rigging the polls, by declaring the winning candidates as losers. I consider the local leaders more guilty, because they never spoke truth to the people,” he said.

Malik said that local politicians were dream merchants who first sold ‘azaadi’ and then ‘autonomy’ to the people of the state.

“They would show such dreams to people…there was a time when my ‘shawl wala’ would ask me ‘would we get freedom?’ I told him you are already free and if you think freedom is going to Pakistan, go to the other side. Who is stopping you? There will be no freedom by breaking India,” Malik said.

In a veiled reference to the National Conference, Malik said its leaders would “return from Delhi and address a gathering where they would display a green handkerchief to show that they have Pakistan’s support. Pakistan is unable to handle its own (country), what good will it do to you?”

PTI

