Cross-LoC shelling creates scare in Tangdhar; Markets, schools shut, transport off the roads

Srinagar: A day after an intense exchange of artillery fire between armies of India and Pakistan rattled Tangdhar area in north Kashmir’s Karnah, markets and other business centres are shut in the area while transport is also off the roads.

Local residents told Kashmir Reader that although the cross-LoC shelling has stopped, for now, there is intense scare among the residents of the Tehsil.

The authorities have also shut down the schools and Degree College Tangdhar, while the mobile internet services are down.

On Tuesday the armies of India and Pakistan exchanged heavy artillery fire along the LoC in the region. Two local residents were injured in the cross-LoC shelling, reports said.

