Body of 35-yr-old man recovered from Pulwama village

Srinagar: Body of a 35-year-old man was recovered from Kalampora village of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district Wednesday morning.

The deceased was identified as Abdul Gani Wagay, 35, son of Ghulam Hassan Wagay, a resident of Sehpora village in the district.

Reports said that a group of locals spotted the body in the village and informed the police. 

Soon, a police team reached the spot and took the body in possession.

Meanwhile, a police official said that a case under section 174 CrPc has been registered and investigations were taken up.

